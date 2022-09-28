The chairman of the Mahindra group Anand Mahindra needs no introduction when it comes to entertaining his followers with his witty, funny, and quirky Twitter posts. And there is no denying the fact that his social media timeline is the goldmine for such interesting content.

Recently, taking to his official Instagram account, Mahindra shared a video of interior designer Sravanya Rao Pittie. In the video, the interior designer can be seen sharing unknown facts about Tamil Nadu’s famous Brihadeeswara Temple. While the Pyramid of Giza is a thing to behold, Rao revealed that “Raja Raja Chola, who built the Brihadeeswara Temple, moved more stones than the great pyramid.”

While posting the video, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “An informative & inspiring clip by the talented Designer Sravanya Rao Pittie. I think we haven’t really absorbed how accomplished, powerful & technologically advanced the Chola Empire was. Nor have we adequately conveyed its historical significance to the rest of the world.” The vlog opens with Rao introducing the Chola Temple, which is also a UNESCO world heritage site, from the 11th century. Rao can be heard saying, “The central Kumbam stone that is at the top of the temple is 80 tonnes.” It must be noted that the temple was built at a time when heavy machinery was not invented. While talking about the area of the temple, Rao revealed that “200 Taj Mahals could easily fit in the temple complex.”

An informative & inspiring clip by the talented Designer Sravanya Rao Pittie. I think we haven’t really absorbed how accomplished, powerful & technologically advanced the Chola Empire was. Nor have we adequately conveyed its historical significance to the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/bRMg0aViU8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 28, 2022

In the absence of any crane and heavy machinery Raja Raja Chola constructed this magnificent architecture, continued Rao, adding that “He built a 6 km ramp,” on which horses, bulls, and elephants were pushed. As there were no moulds present during that time, they drew on the stones with their own hands, and “everything is scripted.” Talking about the strength of the temple, Rao revealed that it has tolerated six earthquakes, despite not having any plastering. Explaining the same she said that they have created an outer wall and then they made “a six-foot cavity corridor and then another inner wall,” which is followed by “an entire hollow structure” that goes all the way to the top.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.