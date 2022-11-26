Watch: IFS officer shares stunning clip of a snow leopard, internet in awe

Wildlife and nature never fail to stun us. With the worsening of climate change and human’s interference with nature, spotting majestic wild animals peacefully enjoying their time in their habitat is becoming more and more rare. One such beautiful moment of a snow leopard having some personal space in Karakoram Range has been caught on camera. Susanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, has recently shared this video on Twitter. In the video, the fur of this stunning big cat can be seen covered in snow as the snowfall takes place in the mountain range. It is sitting royally and confidently, reaffirming that it is the king of that area. It also roars in a cinematic way like a true hunter.

Have a look at this video here:

The elusive snow leopard during snow fall…

At Karakoram Range.

VC:WWF pic.twitter.com/gFoziwMyxm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 23, 2022



Many viewers were totally stunned by this video. A user commented that the snow leopard is dangerous but cute.

Dangerous but cute 🐆☺ — Kavita rani (@ranikavita01) November 23, 2022



Some individuals called the big cat a God’s wonder.

Anything more gorgeous than him? One of God’s wonders! — Me 🇮🇳 (@lotusprings) November 23, 2022



People found this sighting to be very beautiful.

Wow!!! What a beautiful sighting 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 — Tiger (@AttulV) November 23, 2022



An account called the animal “beaty and the beast”.

Beauty and The Beast 👌 — Richierich (@Richie00052755) November 24, 2022



A user compared this snow leopard with the villain of Kung Fu Panda, “Tai Lung”.

Like the villian of kungfu panda…:-)….he certainly means business …. — P (@dhi2801) November 24, 2022



Some viewers criticised the disturbance of big cat’s privacy.

इन्हें किसने daraya😥🥺प्लीज जीने दीजिये पिक्चर मत लीजिये

इनकी privacy को क्यूँ disturb करना

हमारे शौक ऐसे क्यों है 😡 — Rajlaxmi Dubey (@RajlaxmiDubey7) November 24, 2022



Another epic video of a leopard was shared on Twitter some months ago. In the clip, it could be seen how a leopard skilfully landed smoothly on the ground after falling from a tree.

Watch this video here:

1/n

A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree. pic.twitter.com/utT4h58uuF — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) June 28, 2022



The big cat was attempting to hunt a baby monkey. It tried to jump to another tree, but failed to grab the barks and began to fall down. It still somehow managed to instantly tackle the situation and landed on its feet without getting hurt.

Similarly, a snow leopard was spotted in the Himalayan range by a photographer named Saurabh Desai. He posted a stunning picture of this big cat on Instagram.

Have a look at this photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sascha Fonseca (@sascha.fonseca)



In the photo, the snow leopard can be seen growling as it looks at the camera. According to the photographer, it was probably reacting to the sound of his DSLR’s shutter.

