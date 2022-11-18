We all share a strong bond with nature. Nature’s sights never cease to astound us, whether we are admiring the stunning starry night sky or taking in a gorgeous panorama from a mountaintop!

One such stunning video has been shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer on Twitter. In the clip, a flock of migratory birds can be seen flying above the Chilika Lake in Odisha. As for the caption, he wrote “the season for migratory birds’ roosting and nesting has started.” The beautiful birds can be seen flapping their wings in slow motion as they fly in the clip.

Have a look at this video here:

Chilika lagoon is a paradise for the wondering soul

The season for roosting & nesting of migratory birds has begun… pic.twitter.com/8oaD8Ovisx — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 17, 2022



People were amazed by the video. A user appreciated the epic shots.

Wow Wonderful photography — V N Chary (@VNChary19) November 17, 2022



Many found the footage beautiful.



An individual commented on how the group of flying birds chose Chilika lagoon to migrate and how special this place becomes due to this very fact.

The flying birds as a group is a treat to watch the very fact they have chosen chilika lagoon as their dwelling. Place make it a special place worthy of preservation by us. — Radhakrishnan Kanoor (@KanoorKanoor) November 18, 2022



According to a PTI report, more than 11.42 lakh birds belonging to 190 species travelled to Chilika Lake last year. Out of the 190 species, 111 species were migratory birds coming from different countries and 79 species were Indian.

This is not the only epic video related to the wildlife which has been shared by Susanta Nanda. He is known for sharing clips from wildlife. He also shared a mesmerising video of a group of flamingos crossing a water body in October on Twitter.

Watch this video here:

In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect IG: chris_kap.21 pic.twitter.com/41CjCURIy0 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 31, 2022



In the clip, a bunch of flamingos could be seen making a triangular shape as they walk through a water body.

In November, the IFS officer shared a video of two parakeets building a nest.

Watch this video here:

Preparing for Grihaprabesh…

A pair of parakeet’s preparing to move into their apartment. One more reason for not to cut trees.

VC: ⁦@ajaykh23⁩ pic.twitter.com/nfCuRtOqbQ — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 10, 2022



In the clip, the lovely birds could be seen turning a tree bark’s hole into a habitable place. One of the parakeets could be seen putting its beak inside the bark’s hole to remove some unwanted items, making it cleaner. These creatures appeared to be very dedicated and focused.

