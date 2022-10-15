Watch: 'Idli ATM' machine in Bengaluru leaves internet stunned

The pandemic has increased technological and digital development, and its influence is now being felt even in the food industry. Innovations in restaurants have ranged from self-order kiosks to robot servers that take orders automatically. In that case, certainly, Bangaloreans are unrivalled when it comes to developing answers to any problem whether it is housing challenges, sanitary problems, or hunger issues. Now a startup has installed an automatic idli-making machine in the city to provide foodies with contactless and fresh idlis quickly. A video of the machine has widely been shared across the internet and is going viral.

Idli ATM in Bangalore… pic.twitter.com/NvI7GuZP6Y — B Padmanaban (padmanaban@fortuneinvestment.in) (@padhucfp) October 13, 2022



In the clip, a person can be heard describing how an eatery in Bengaluru was using a machine to provide hot and fresh idlis. One can place the order quite easily by scanning the application code and making the payment online. The idli vending machine’s menu included idlis, vada, and even podi idli. The process is very swift and the idlis are packaged in recyclable containers and served with chutney from a separate, smaller machine on the side. A girl can also be seen there following each of the steps to make it simpler for the viewers.

The caption of the Twitter post reads, “Idli ATM in Bangalore.” Since being shared, the post has grabbed the eyeballs of foodies and received over 4.5 lakh views. Nearly 10,000 users have liked the innovation so far. Numerous bizarre reactions were also spotted in the comment section.

A user sarcastically said, “Hope one day we will be able to eat digitally too.”

Hope one day we will be able eat digitally too… — Dr RAJESH GUPTA (@rkg04) October 13, 2022



According to another user, “Solution of the problem which does not exist.”

Solution of the problem which does not exist 😅 — Suhas Badhe (@suhasbadhe) October 13, 2022



A person stated, “I’m sure Pre-programmed ‘Robot-chef’ is coming soon.”

I’m sure Pre- programmed ‘Robot-chef’ is coming soon ✍️✍️✍️ — VeganVP 🕉️🔱 (@VPtheVEGAN) October 13, 2022



An individual marked it a “crazy and effective machine.”

Wow, a crazy and effective machine ✌ — Jaspreet Singh Arora (@jaspreetsingha) October 13, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Machine and app testers after testing 100 idalis. pic.twitter.com/vGbYe75WEy — नचिकेत उपाध्ये (@nachuzone) October 13, 2022

This is outdated. We are downloading Idlis from Net. — Vishnu 📉📈 (@VishnuFNO) October 13, 2022

Nice idea…Much needed stuff.. Specially in North where street vendors don’t kNow how to make good idlis. — So Called Dentist🌈 (@dentist_so) October 13, 2022



This is a project of Freshot Robotics, a startup established by entrepreneurs Sharan Hiremath and Suresh Chandrashekhan in Bengaluru. The completely autonomous machine can prepare, pack, and distribute a variety of South Indian snacks like Idli, Wada, and Chutneys in just 55 seconds. There are currently only two “idlibots,” or ATMs, in Bengaluru, but the business wants to expand the city’s network of locations and broaden the choices by adding “dosabots,” “ricebots,” and “juicebots.” The goal is to provide hot, fresh, and wholesome meals all day long.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.