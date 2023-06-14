WATCH: IAS, IPS officers go berserk in Ajmer hotel, thrash staff; suspended

An IAS officer, an IPS officer, and three others were suspended on Tuesday following allegations of assaulting hotel staff in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. The individuals suspended include Giridhar, the Commissioner of Ajmer Development Authority, Sushil Kumar Bishnoi, Officer on Special Duty of Gangapur City Police, Patwari Narendra Singh Dahiya, constable Mukesh Kumar, and LDC Hanuman Prasad Chaudhary.

Further investigation into the case has been handed over to ADG vigilance. The incident came to the fore after a video surfaced on social media where some people were seen thrashing employees of a hotel.

The alleged incident happened on the night of 11 June, following which case investigation was handed over to a senior police official. The hotel management, in its complaint, alleged that an IPS officer along with three-four policemen had manhandled its staff late Monday night.

DGP Umesh Mishra said, according to PTI, a case has been registered against five unidentified people at the Gegal police station of the district for assaulting hotel staff. “We have handed over the case investigation to ADG Vigilance.”

The Rajput community gave a memorandum to the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore on Tuesday, demanding action against the police personnel in the case. OSD Bishnoi, who is an accused in the matter, said that the hotel employees have made false allegations.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police team arrived at the scene and attempted to resolve the matter peacefully. According to an order of Ajmer SP Chuna Ram Jat, ASI Ruparam, Constable Gautam and Constable Mukesh have been sent to police lines. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.

(With inputs from PTI)

