WATCH: IAF successfully test fires extended range version of Brahmos air launched missile

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully tested the BrahMos Extended Air Version from the Sukhoi-30 MKI. This missile was an anti-ship variant.

The Brahmos missile destroyed the target ship during the test. The range of this missile is 400 km.

“The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives,” the IAF said in a statement.

“This task was achieved through a team effort of the IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, BAPL, and HAL,” the statement added.

With this test of the BrahMos Extended Air Version, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has acquired the firepower to target long-range targets on land or sea with the Sukhoi fighter jet. The ability to strike precision has increased. DRDO, Indian Navy, BAPL and HAL were involved in the test along with the IAF.

A few months ago, live fire test was fired from the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet with BrahMos missile on a decommissioned ship of the Indian Navy. The missile had made a big hole in the ship.

The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives. pic.twitter.com/fiLX48ilhv — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 29, 2022

BrahMos missiles are also deployed in the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Its range is 500 kilometers. In future, there are plans to deploy BrahMos missiles in Mikoyan MiG-29K, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Rafale.

Apart from this, the construction of new variants of BrahMos is going on for installation in submarines. By next year, preparations for deploying BrahMos missiles in these fighter jets are likely to be completed.

The BrahMos missile is capable of changing course during flight. It is capable of flying at a height of 10 meters, which means it knows how to evade the enemy's radar. It is also capable of evading anti-missile systems.

