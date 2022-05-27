WATCH: Hyderabad woman stabbed by stalker on busy road

According to the police, 45-year-old Noor Bano was stabbed by her neighbour Habeeb. She is currently undergoing treatment

Hyderabad: A woman was stabbed by a man whose marriage proposal she refused in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Habeeb.

The victim Noor Banu’s husband had died two months back and since that time, Habeeb has been harassing her to marry him, said the police.

A married woman was critically injured after she was stabbed by her stalker in broad daylight in #Hyderabad on Friday. pic.twitter.com/vtxly9x206 — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2022

According to Kanchanbagh Inspector, Uma Maheshwar Rao, on Friday around 1:30 pm, a woman named Noor Banu, age 45 years was stabbed by Habeeb who stays nearby her home. “Habeeb was harassing the lady for the past few days to marry her, when she refused him, Habeeb stabbed her,” said the police.