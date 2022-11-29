India

WATCH: Hyderabad Police tows away car of Andra Pradesh CM's sister with her inside

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Sharmila Reddy was on her way to Pragathi Bhavan to protest against Telengana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao when the Tuesday's incident took place

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the Hyderabad Police towed away the car of Sharmila Reddy, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, even as she sat inside.

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Sharmila Reddy was on her way to Pragathi Bhavan to protest against Telengana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao when the Tuesday’s incident took place. According to reports, the police lifted the car with the help of a crane before towing it away.

According to news agency ANI, Sharmila Reddy was trying to go to Pragati Bhavan to gherao the residence of Telengana CM KCR. Sharmila Reddy was detained from Somajiguda and the police took her to the local police station.

This is the second time in two days that Sharmila was arrested.

