Watch: Hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles crawl toward sea after mass-hatching; internet delighted

Previously in March, a million female Olive Ridley turtles turned up at Odisha's Gahiramatha and Rushukulya beaches

The Rushikuliya sea beach of Odisha experienced a rare phenomenon on Wednesday. Hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles were seen coming out of their nests, which were buried under the sand, and approaching the sea. In a video clip shared by the news agency ANI, a large number of young turtles can be seen venturing into the sea after the annual mass hatching.

“Hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles make their way to the sea after hatching from their nests buried in sand at Odisha’s Rushikulya beach yesterday, June 1st,” was the caption of the clip. The video has undoubtedly delighted users across the internet. Many tagged the incident as ‘a blessing’ after witnessing the endangered species of sea turtles crawling toward the waves.

#WATCH | Hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles make their way to the sea after hatching from their nests buried in sand at Odisha’s Rushikulya beach yesterday, June 1st pic.twitter.com/h0uYBHKGiV — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Since being uploaded, the clip has gathered more than 35,000 views on Twitter. While one user has expressed his concern about the number of turtles decreasing over the years, another referred to the event as the ‘beauty of nature’. One person has even revealed a unique fact in the comments section. A user named Barun Basuthakur has said that once an environmentalist informed the former President of India late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam that the lights of the missile testing centre in Balasore were creating disturbance for the Olive Ridley turtles at night. Following the complaint, Kalam, who was also the chief of the establishment, ordered workers to run the office by candlelight at night. “This is the example of the right decision by the right person”, he added.

We have a missile testing center in Balasore in Odisha. Once the environmentalists complained to our ex late President APJ Abdul Kalam that due to the lights in the establishment at night Ridley tortoise are not coming for breeding. Kalam sir was head of the establishment. 1/2 — Barun Basuthakur (@BarunBasuthakur) June 2, 2022

The incubation period of Olive Ridley turtles varies in different regions. Previously in March, a million female Olive Ridley turtles turned up at Odisha's Gahiramatha and Rushukulya beaches. The incident, called ‘Arribada’, means the arrival by the sea and connotes a synchronised mass nesting of the sea turtles. During the event, a huge number of females come ashore to lay eggs at night to prevent predator attacks. The mother turtles never go back to the nests. National Geographic has noted that several governments are taking action to protect the species.

