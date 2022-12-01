The divine elephant of the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry, Lakshmi died on Wednesday, 30 November due to a suspected case of cardiac arrest. The 32-year-old jumbo was on the road for her regular walks when she suddenly collapsed and died. She was accompanied by two of her mahouts. As soon as the news spread, devotees in large numbers started arriving for the last visit and further to pay their homage. Many were also heartbroken as the elephant was a member of the temple for several years now and was famous among devotees as well as foreigners. After collapsing on the road, she was taken back to the temple following which arrangements were made for devotees to offer tribute to Lakshmi ahead of her last rites. After keeping her carcass in the temple for a few hours, later, a grand procession was carried where people in hundreds gathered and bid her a tearful tribute.

Videos of her final procession are also shared widely on social media where devotees can be seen showering the truck with flowers and walking behind the decorated truck, in which she was being taken.

Where else other than #India. Final procession of Elephant Lakshmi of Manukula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry. Thousands joined. pic.twitter.com/82AtiN8TwI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 30, 2022

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan also shared a video further lauding the warm gesture shown by people for the animal. “Where else other than India? Final procession of Elephant Lakshmi of Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry. Thousands joined”, his caption read.

In another picture shared by the IFS officer, we can see Lakshmi being laid on the truck with floral garlands over her as presented by devotees. Many people are gathered around to pay tribute.

Rest in peace Lakshmi. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AoDaqlyDVP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 1, 2022

Many people took to the comment section and shared their responses. Some also shared their own experiences of meeting Lakshmi when she was alive. A user wrote, “Respecting and loving nature/animals are part of Tamil culture..”, while another person commented, “It’s a beautiful and deeply emotional sentiment of the people of Puducherry. I sincerely hope such respect and emotion must always be shown towards humanity too.”

Check some responses:

Had the opportunity to get her blessings on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi back in 2019. Very sad to know about her demise. Om Shanti 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/bJdk7vHfVf — Kunal Das ®️ (@kunald_original) November 30, 2022

pic.twitter.com/9O4YY8Bhp3 — Dr Nanda Kishor M S (@srijankishor) November 30, 2022

A month ago at Arulmigu manakula vinayagar devasthanam, Pondicherry pic.twitter.com/dO43B0XFjp — Manogna (@ManognaGaniya) December 1, 2022

Notably, this was a very emotional moment for the temple authorities and also the regular visitors of the temple who saw Lakshmi grow up on the premises.

