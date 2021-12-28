Happy Birthday Ratan Tata: All you need to know about one of India's most successful businessman

The 84-year-old entrepreneur is part of the Tata family, who have built up one of the successful business empires in the country

Renowned businessman Ratan Tata celebrates his 84th birthday today, 28 December. Born in 1937, Tata is famous for his business acumen and philanthropy.

The 84-year-old entrepreneur is part of the Tata family, who has built up one of the successful business empires in the country. During his tenure as the Chairman of Tata Industries, Ratan Tata has confidently carried the legacy of his family and the business empire on his shoulders.

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Chemicals, Tata Industries, Tata Motors and Tata Steel, Ratan Tata, has more than 9.2 million followers on Twitter and 3 million followers on Instagram.

Few facts about Ratan Tata:

Ratan Tata was born on 28 December, 1937 to Naval and Sooni Tata. His father Naval Tata was the adopted grandson of Jamsetji Tata, who was the founder of the Tata Group.

He shares his birthday with former finance minister Arun Jaitley and late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani.

The Tata scion was raised by his grandmother after his parents separated when he was just 10 years old.

In 1961, Ratan Tata started his first job at Tata Steel; his work included shovelling limestone and managing the blast furnace.

In 1962, he earned a B.Arch. degree from Cornell and late in the same year, he worked briefly with Jones and Emmons in Los Angeles before coming back to India.

In 1975, Ratan Tata also completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School

In 1981, the Tata scion was named Chairman of Tata Industries.

After he assumed the chairmanship of his company, Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover. Furthermore, Tata Steel acquired Corus and Tata Tea acquired Tetley. This helped the business conglomerate become a global company rather than a largely-India centric one.

Apart from being a businessman, Ratan Tata is extremely fond of flying, he also became the first Indian to pilot an F-16 Falcon in the year 2007. He is also very fond of cars; his classic collection includes Jaguar XF-R, Mercedes Benz S-Class, Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes Benz 500 SL and Jaguar F-Type, among others.

So far, the 84-year-old industrialist has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan (2000) and Padma Vibhushan (2008).