WATCH: House of rape-murder accused razed in UP's Fatehpur

The accused, identified as Sikandar Khan, allegedly raped the woman five days ago and then killed her by crushing her head with a brick

FP Staff June 27, 2023 13:23:09 IST
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur on Tuesday demolished the house of a man who is accused of raping and murdering a 19-year-old woman.

The accused, identified as Sikandar Khan, allegedly raped the woman five days ago and then killed her by crushing her head with a brick.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the woman was found dead in an under-construction house in Faridpur on 23 June. She was rushed to Kanpur Hallett Hospital and was undergoing treatment in its intensive care unit (ICU) but succumbed to injuries, the report added.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of sub divisional magistrate and amid heavy police deployment.

The victim’s family has alleged that Khan hid his identity to trap the woman and right-wing outfits have called it a case of ‘love jihad’, according to the report.

The accused is in police custody on charges of murder and rape.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 27, 2023 13:23:09 IST

