WATCH: Horse forced to smoke weed enroute Kedarnath temple

People go for pilgrimage to the holy hills of Uttarakhand, yet some of the most atrocious abuses meted out to animals have come to light from ‘Deva Bhumi’ in recent times.

In the latest, a video of two horse operators forcibly making the animal smoke weed has gone viral.

The act of animal cruelty was caught on camera enroute to Kedarnath temple, with animal lovers and netizens sharing the video on social media and grabbing the attention of respective authorities.

Men force horse to smoke weed

A disturbing and shocking video is doing the rounds on social media where two horse operators can be seen forcing their animal to smoke weed. Such acts raise questions about the safety of tourists and pilgrims who ride such drug-fuelled equines. The act is in itself extremely inhumane.

In the viral video, one can see that despite the poor animal trying to take its face away from the lit joint, the two men force the animal to snort the smoke by inserting the roll almost into the hapless creature’s nostrils.

The two can be seen holding the horse’s mouth shut so that it is forced into consuming the intoxicant.

#Uttrakhand Some people are making a horse smoke weed forcefully at the trek of Kedarnath temple.@uttarakhandcops @DehradunPolice @RudraprayagPol @AshokKumar_IPS

should look into this matter and find the culprit behind thispic.twitter.com/yyX1BNMiLk — Himanshi Mehra 🔱 (@manshi_mehra_) June 23, 2023

Netizens make video go viral

A number of people tweeted about the incident, demanding action. One person shared, "Just saw a video of two men forcing a horse to smoke weed in the Trek of Kedarnath temple, so that horses don't get tired. It's high time we should put a ban on animal use Agar bhagwan ke darshan karne ke liye apne paero pe nahi chal sakte toh Ghar baitho please @PetaIndia.”

"#Uttrakhand : 2 people can be seen making a horse smoke weed forcefully at the trek of #Kedarnath. This is done by all horse/mule owners to make them work more. @pushkardhami @uttarakhandcops @RudraprayagPol this barbarity has to stop in Dev bhoomi, limit the number of tourists," another person wrote.

A third person wrote, "This is absolutely appalling! Animal cruelty is never acceptable. Forcing a horse to smoke weed is a heinous act that shows a complete disregard for the well-being of the animal. Those responsible must be held accountable for their actions. We must stand against such acts of cruelty."

Just saw a video of 2 men forcing a horse to smoke weed in the Trek of kedarnath temple, so that horses don't get tired

It's high time we should put a ban on animal use

Agar bhagwan ke darshan karne ke liye apne paero pe nahi chal sakte toh Ghar baitho please

@PetaIndia — Nandita jha (@dreamer_nj0605) June 23, 2023

#Uttrakhand : 2 people can be seen making a horse smoke weed forcefully at the trek of #Kedarnath. This is done by all horse/mule owners to make them work more.@pushkardhami @uttarakhandcops @RudraprayagPol this barbarity has to stop in Dev bhoomi, limit the number of tourists pic.twitter.com/94lePhN1Da — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) June 23, 2023

Police respond

As per reports, in a reply to the viral video, police have said that are looking into the matter and are trying to identify the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.