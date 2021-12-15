Watch: Horse carriage with groom inside catches fire during wedding procession

A groom on the way to his wedding, had a narrow escape after the horse carriage he was riding caught fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which took place in Gujarat's Panchmahal district

The incident took place the horse carriage was moving towards the wedding venue and the baraat was having a gala time dancing in the procession. The groom's friends and relatives were dancing and bursting firecrackers during their journey to the wedding venue. As the baraat progressed, some firecrackers that were kept in the carriage, caught fire due to the crackers.

The flames triggered panic and fear among the crowd. In the video clip, bystanders can be seen bringing fire extinguishers from nearby shops to douse the flames.

The incident gave Tejas Shah, the groom, an unpleasant memory to remember.

This is not the only viral video of a wedding that has gone wrong in recent times. Just recently, a video of a bride and groom shooting a gun together went viral on social media. In the video, the couple can be seen firing a gun at their wedding. The incident took place in Ghaziabad.

Another incident happened in a wedding ceremony in Raipur when a bride and groom fell 12 feet, after the elevated platform designed for their entry to the wedding venue collapsed. In the viral video, bride and groom can be seen entering the stage in an oval-shaped swing with massive fireworks when the harness snaps, making soon-to-be-married couple come crashing to the ground.

As per reports, the couple fell from 12 feet and suffered from minor injuries. However, they resumed their wedding rituals half an hour after the incident.

In July this year, a video went viral in which a groom can be seen thrashing a truck driver in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi. The fight took place after rear part of the wedding car got damaged in a minor accident.