Watch: Chhattisgarh couple falls 12 feet as swing breaks during grand wedding entry, sustain minor injuries

Marriages are usually a grand affair in our country. From Sangeet nights to starry receptions, people celebrate each event with much pomp and grandeur.

However, a Chhattisgarh couple’s wedding plans went sour after the bride and groom fell from an elevated swing, which collapsed during one of the marriage ceremonies.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 11 December, at a hotel in Raipur, Chhattisgarh and a video of the mishap has gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here-

https://twitter.com/amandeep14/status/1470046206822780929?s=20

In the 40-second clip, the pair can be seen standing on an elevated platform on the stage. The stage is lit up with fireworks and also has performers who are dancing. The couple is standing inside a decorated round-shaped swing. As the celebrations gain momentum, the swing begins to rise upwards, elevating both of them to a height of about 12 feet from the stage.

The crowd present at the wedding begins to cheer for the duo as they are being elevated by the swing.

However, suddenly, the harness of the swing breaks, causing the pair to fall from a height of 12 feet. In the video, the duo can be seen crashing on the ground within seconds. As soon as the harness breaks, neither the bride nor the groom get time to collect themselves and even before they realize, both of them have landed on the ground.

As the swing falls, friends and family of the couple can be seen rushing towards them to rescue them. The newly-wed pair did not sustain any major damage and suffered only minor injuries. The wedding celebrations also resumed some time after the mishap.

While the accident was grave in nature and could have turned out to be horrific, the couple was lucky to not have sustained any major injuries. The event company which had organized the ‘Sangeet’ ceremony of the couple has accepted its mistake, saying that it will take care of not repeating such dangerous mishaps in the future.

What are your thoughts on the video?

