WATCH: Horse and mule operators beat Kedarnath devotees with sticks; booked
In response to the incident, the Rudraprayag police have taken action and assured that the safety of every devotee is of utmost importance
A recently surfaced video on the internet has captured a fight that took place between a group of devotees and horse and mule operators at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of people travelling to the holy site.
According to details revealed in the viral video, the conflict initially began as a verbal argument between a horse and mule operator and two individuals, a man and a woman. However, the situation quickly escalated as more people joined the scene, resulting in the use of sticks to physically assault the devotees.
Watch:
शर्मनाक और दुखद –
केदारनाथ में यात्रियों के साथ घोड़ा और खच्चर वालों ने ,जो की ज्यादातर बुल्ले हैं , की मारपीट घोड़ापड़ाव /भीमबली क्षेत्र की घटना यात्रियों को घोड़ा हांकने वाले डंडों से पीटा , असुरक्षित यात्रियों के लिए सुरक्षा गार्ड्स का कोई अता पता नहीं* 😡 pic.twitter.com/jClw3NW9fW
— Sarvesh kumar (@Sarvesh38453373) June 13, 2023
In response to the incident, the Rudraprayag police have taken action and assured that the safety of every devotee is of utmost importance. They have instructed all officials in charge to effectively address any misbehavior towards devotees and ensure their safety.
केदारनाथ धाम पैदल मार्ग पर श्रद्धालुओं के साथ मारपीट करने वाले घोड़ा खच्चर संचालकों के विरुद्ध कोतवाली सोनप्रयाग पर हुआ मुकदमा हुआ दर्ज।#UKPoliceStrikeOnCrime #SurakshitCharDham #RudraprayagPolice #UttarakhandPolice pic.twitter.com/7j9LHFqeib
— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) June 13, 2023
The police have also made progress in identifying those responsible for the assault. It has been reported that five individuals involved in the incident have been identified as the horse and mule operators who allegedly assaulted two to three devotees along the route to Kedarnath Dham. Necessary legal action is being taken against the accused, according to the police.
The incident has sparked a debate about the security measures and regulations in place for the well-being of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham. Authorities are being urged to review and strengthen the safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.
With inputs from agencies
