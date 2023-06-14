WATCH: Horse and mule operators beat Kedarnath devotees with sticks; booked

A recently surfaced video on the internet has captured a fight that took place between a group of devotees and horse and mule operators at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of people travelling to the holy site.

According to details revealed in the viral video, the conflict initially began as a verbal argument between a horse and mule operator and two individuals, a man and a woman. However, the situation quickly escalated as more people joined the scene, resulting in the use of sticks to physically assault the devotees.

Watch:

In response to the incident, the Rudraprayag police have taken action and assured that the safety of every devotee is of utmost importance. They have instructed all officials in charge to effectively address any misbehavior towards devotees and ensure their safety.

The police have also made progress in identifying those responsible for the assault. It has been reported that five individuals involved in the incident have been identified as the horse and mule operators who allegedly assaulted two to three devotees along the route to Kedarnath Dham. Necessary legal action is being taken against the accused, according to the police.

The incident has sparked a debate about the security measures and regulations in place for the well-being of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham. Authorities are being urged to review and strengthen the safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.