WATCH: Home Minister Amit Shah pauses speech during Baramulla rally after hearing Azaan

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paused his speech during a rally in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, after hearing azaan.

Home Minister #AmitShah pauses speech during a rally after hearing #Azaan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. pic.twitter.com/yWN3CFFs4Z — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 6, 2022

The home minister was on a 3-day visit to the union territory. On Wednesday, Shah ruled out talks with Pakistan and said that elections will soon take place in Jammu and Kashmir while addressing the rally in Baramulla.

Taking a dig National Conference and PDP which were in power in the erstwhile state of J&K, Shah said “those who ruled J&K for 70 years advised me to talk to Pakistan.”

“But I refused and said I will talk to the people of Kashmir,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

