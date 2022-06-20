Himachal Pradesh: Delhi tourists stranded mid-air after technical glitch in Parwanoo's Timber Trail ropeway; WATCH

Solan SP Virender Sharma said that two people, including one woman and one man, have been rescued by the staff of the Timber Trail Resorts

At least seven tourists got stranded mid-air at Timber Trail Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh on Monday after their cable car developed technical issues. A video shows a cable car stuck at a height and rescue operation was being carried out to safely bring back those stuck in the cable car.

News agency ANI quoted Solan SP Virender Sharma saying that another cable car trolley has been deployed to rescue the stranded tourists. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and police team monitoring the situation, he added.

#WATCH Cable car trolly with tourists stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail, rescue operation underway; tourists safe#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/mqcOqgRGjo — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

A report by The Indian Express mentioned the Solan SP saying that two people, including one woman and one man, have been rescued by the staff of the Timber Trail Resorts.

Also Read: Jharkhand’s Deoghar ropeway accident isn’t the only such incident: When cable cars turned fatal

"All those stranded are tourists from Delhi," the report quoted SP Virender Sharma saying.

A report by The Tribune said that the cable car got at a distance of around 50 metres after it left the hill top earlier on Monday.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be reaching the the spot in sometime, Dhanbir Thakur, sub-divisional magistrate said.

Timber Trail resort is about 35 kilometres from Chandigarh on the route to Kasauli and Shimla. At the private resort, the ropeway is one of the popular features.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.