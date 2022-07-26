WATCH: Heavy rains around holy Amarnath cave trigger flood scare, yatra pilgrims moved to safer places
Immediate alert was sounded and more than 4,000 pilgrims were taken out of the area safely till now
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, heavy rains in the high mountains around Holy Cave in Amarnath triggered floods in water body and surrounding springs on Tuesday.
The incident took place at 3 pm today, ITBP said.
Immediate alert was sounded and more than 4,000 pilgrims were taken out of the area safely till now.
The situation is under control, ITBP added.
Earlier, flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck near the shrine on 8 July, left at least 16 people dead and more than 30 missing.
The annual 43-day yatra commenced from the twin base camps -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- on 30 June. The yatra is scheduled to end on 11 August.
(With inputs from agencies)
