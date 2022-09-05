Watch| Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, disturbs normal life of citizens

Following heavy rain in Bengaluru city, several residential areas were waterlogged and huge traffic jams were seen due to the flooded water, disturbing the normal life of citizens

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, leaving several areas waterlogged, causing traffic congestion and other problems due to poor infrastructure.

A Twitter user shared a video of Bengaluru’s airport, saying he felt like crying after seeing the poor infrastructure quality in India.

State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/bJZWgY81dl — Anirban Sanyal (@anirban_sanyal) September 4, 2022

Netizens shared videos of Bengaluru after rain flooded the city. A resident posted a video on Twitter, showing what it’s like to commute to work in Bangalore amid heavy rainfall.

If you were wondering what it must be like to commute to work in Bangalore today, here are some pictures. If you are on your way to work in Bangalore, share pictures of the streets. pic.twitter.com/d9eSwKuiUH — Vinay Kumar / ವಿನಯ ಕುಮಾರ್ (@thevinaygreen) August 30, 2022

Two-wheelers were seen floating in Marathahalli’s Spice Garden area. Due to extensive waterlogging, the road from Spice Garden to Whitefield was blocked.

#bangalorerain #bangaloretraffic #Bangalore Scene at 5:55am outside Village Super Market, Spice Garden, Marathahalli. 2-wheelers floating. Road from Spice Garden to Whitefield completely blocked pic.twitter.com/x4oWokLP4P — Ishkaran Talwar (@Ishkaran) September 5, 2022

Citizens appealed to Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for help, saying that the heavy rainfall has caused a flood-like situation in even the premium societies for the first time.

Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure has been uncovered by monsoon rainfall, disrupting daily life by blocking roads along various routes. The Outer Ring Road, which connects the city to the tech parks outside of Bengaluru, was severely disrupted by traffic.

Over the next five days, the northeast and southern peninsulas of India are predicted to see heavy rains, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rains will continue to fall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala till Friday even though monsoon currents are now feeble due to the ongoing monsoon-break-like situation.

