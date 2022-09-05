Watch| Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, disturbs normal life of citizens
Following heavy rain in Bengaluru city, several residential areas were waterlogged and huge traffic jams were seen due to the flooded water, disturbing the normal life of citizens
Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, leaving several areas waterlogged, causing traffic congestion and other problems due to poor infrastructure.
A Twitter user shared a video of Bengaluru’s airport, saying he felt like crying after seeing the poor infrastructure quality in India.
State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/bJZWgY81dl
— Anirban Sanyal (@anirban_sanyal) September 4, 2022
Following heavy rain in Bengaluru city, several residential areas were waterlogged and huge traffic jams were seen due to the flooded water, disturbing the normal life of citizens.
Netizens shared videos of Bengaluru after rain flooded the city. A resident posted a video on Twitter, showing what it’s like to commute to work in Bangalore amid heavy rainfall.
If you were wondering what it must be like to commute to work in Bangalore today, here are some pictures. If you are on your way to work in Bangalore, share pictures of the streets. pic.twitter.com/d9eSwKuiUH
— Vinay Kumar / ವಿನಯ ಕುಮಾರ್ (@thevinaygreen) August 30, 2022
Two-wheelers were seen floating in Marathahalli’s Spice Garden area. Due to extensive waterlogging, the road from Spice Garden to Whitefield was blocked.
#bangalorerain #bangaloretraffic #Bangalore Scene at 5:55am outside Village Super Market, Spice Garden, Marathahalli. 2-wheelers floating. Road from Spice Garden to Whitefield completely blocked pic.twitter.com/x4oWokLP4P
— Ishkaran Talwar (@Ishkaran) September 5, 2022
Citizens appealed to Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for help, saying that the heavy rainfall has caused a flood-like situation in even the premium societies for the first time.
#bangalorerain #rohan #Waterfall #societywaterfall #flood #Bangalore Bangalore rains has reached its heights. Even premium societies are facing flooding for the first time. @CMofKarnataka : Please help us. pic.twitter.com/ydxkge0Eem
— ansu jain (@ansujain) September 4, 2022
Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure has been uncovered by monsoon rainfall, disrupting daily life by blocking roads along various routes. The Outer Ring Road, which connects the city to the tech parks outside of Bengaluru, was severely disrupted by traffic.
Over the next five days, the northeast and southern peninsulas of India are predicted to see heavy rains, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rains will continue to fall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala till Friday even though monsoon currents are now feeble due to the ongoing monsoon-break-like situation.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan's 'catastrophe of epic scale': Flood claims more than 800 lives, three million people hit
Rainfall in Balochistan province was 430 per cent higher than normal, while for Sindh it is nearing 500 per cent
SC refuses nod for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Waqf Board challenging the order of the Karnataka High Court which had earlier given permission for the puja to take place at the Idgah Maidan
No Ganpati celebrations, ownership in doubt: Why Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan is mired in controversy
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike initially said it owned Idgah Maidan, but later stated that it belongs to the revenue department. The Karnataka Waqf board, meanwhile, points to a 1964 Supreme Court ruling to claim the property