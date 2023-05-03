WATCH: Harsh Goenka shares video of how waste material is recycled into fresh sheets of paper; post goes viral
On a regular basis we hear about several green efforts that show how garbage can be converted into something beneficial. But when was the last time you saw a video on the internet that actually showed the process of recycling? Harsh Goenka, an Indian business tycoon, has uploaded a video that illustrates how garbage is processed to create flawless sheets of paper.
The video, which was shared on Twitter by Mr. Goenka, begins with a glimpse of garbage being transferred into a machine. The once-gross liquid is treated to a near-solid state before being put down in sheets. The raw paper is dried and manually transported to another machine, where it is given a considerably cleaner appearance by trimming the rough edges. The finished product is then kept in preparation for delivery.
Sharing the video, Harsh Goenka wrote in the caption, “Fascinating to see how paper is made out of waste…. it is efforts like this which will make the world a better place!”
WATCH:
Fascinating to see how paper is made out of waste…. it is efforts like this which will make the world a better place! pic.twitter.com/d1IYVRPYYD
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 2, 2023
The post has now gone viral on social media platforms. It has received several positive reactions, and has over 12k views.
Reacting to the post, a user said, “Prime time we all take small steps to protect our planet.”
Another wrote, “We should spread this message in a great way. The world must be saved for our future generations. We only have to think & take actions now. Let’s leave if not crores but a better environment.”
With inputs from agencies
