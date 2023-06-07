WATCH: 'Happy hours' for Andhra locals after truck overturns on highway

Man’s undeniable love of beer makes him take arduous tasks. In one such desperate act, people in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli leapt onto beer bottles that had fallen after a truck overturned. In an incident on the Bayyavaram National Highway, 200 cartons of beer were bestowed as an unexpected ‘gift’ to the locals.

According to a video posted by PTI, locals rushed at the accident site to pick up the non-damaged beer bottles from underneath the truck when the vehicle overturned. Many can be seen rummaging through cases of beer and walking away with them. A significant disruption occurred during the truck’s lying on the ground but the jostling locals later fled the spot.

The news agency wrote in the caption, “A vehicle carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli on Tuesday, following which people rushed to grab the beer bottles.”

VIDEO | A vehicle carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli on Tuesday, following which people rushed to grab the beer bottles. pic.twitter.com/nIYHQCF9U8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2023

Videos of the incident was also shared by a user on Twitter.

Observing the video, one user wrote: “Cap guy who took full case was so lucky.”

The viral videos have triggered several reactions. A person said, “Cheers Bhai log. Free daaru ka Anand ligeye (Cheers brothers. Make merry with free alcohol).”

“Cheers bois!!jaate jaate chakna lete jaana (Cheers boys. Please take something to eat along with the beer before going home),” quipped another Twitter user.

“Chill it before the sip boys,” suggested a user.

Another person expressed surprise at the quick service. He wrote: “Such good Samaritans. Lending a helping hand in cleaning the road. This dedication is what is needed.”

“Priorities,” wrote many users; understanding the excitement of free alcohol.

Impressed by the desperate scavenging, a user commented, “The honesty & sincerity displayed by the common man isreally intoxicating.”

In the past, number of incidents have been reported in the state of people stealing liquor bottles after accidents involving trucks transporting alcohol. Later, they were reported to have ran away from the spot without offering any help.

