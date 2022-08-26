In a bizarre incident in Madhya Pradesh, one of the common hand pumps in Cachar village of Chhatarpur district suddenly started spewing fire along with water leaving the onlookers stunned.

Visuals of flames and water spewing from a hand pump are going viral on social media.

In a video posted on Twitter by one of the locals, both water and fire can be seen coming out of the hand pump simultaneously, leaving the onlookers stunned.

According to reports, the concerned authorities have been informed about this unusual sight.

Cachar is 10 km away from Chhatarpur district’s Buxwaha, which is known for diamond reserves.

According to a NDTV report, In 2020, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh had filed a complaint about a faulty hand pump. However, an appropriate response was not received from the Public Health Engineering Department through the Chief Minister’s helpline.

The farmer from Rahawali village in Bhind district received a response, which, among other things, said, “The complainant is insane, a hand pump will be put on his chest,” added the report.

