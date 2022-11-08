Gurugram: Vehicle stunts are quite common but risky in which people may also lose their life. In the latest, a 50-year-old man was killed after drunk men knocked him down with their SUV while performing stunts in Udyog Vihar Phase-4 in Gurugram, Haryana. The video of Gurugram car stunt went viral and shows how the drunk driver drifted him Maruti Ertiga on a road outside a liquor shop.

Gurugram car stunt video

CCTV footages from the incident that has gone viral shows that around 10-12 youths performing stunts using three cars — a Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta — in front of a liquor shop around 2 am on Sunday, 6 November.

One of the three cars – Ertiga – lost control and rammed into a group of people who were standing on the roadside. It knocked down two of bystanders.

One person, an unidentified rag-picker, who was around 50 years old, was killed and two others were injured.

Driver flees with SUV after knocking down bystanders

CCTV visuals showed that the Ertiga fled from the spot immediately after knocking the three men down.

What did eye-witness say?

A worker at the liquor outlet in Gurugram – Annu Kumar Gupta – who was among the two injured, filed a complaint to police in which he said, “The one driving Ertiga rammed into me and Sushil. There was another man on the road and he got killed in the accident.”

Eight accused arrested vehicles seized

Police have arrested Saurabh Sharma alias Saiby, Rahul, Ravi Singh alias Ravinder, Vikas alias Vicky, Mohit, Mukul Soni, Luv and Ashok. They have been remaded to judicial custody.

Police have sized two four-wheelers from their possession.

Gurugram cars stunt: Who have been arrested?

A senior cop said, “Saurabh Sharma, Mukul Soni and Luv were working with a tour and travel agency. Rahul works in a private company, while Mohit is a computer operator at the additional deputy commissioner’s office. Ravi and Vikas are brothers.”

“First, accused Saurabh performed a car stunt and in the second stunt, he hit three people standing outside a liquor shop with the intention of killing them, in which a middle-aged man died. We have arrested all the accused,” Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

