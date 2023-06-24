WATCH: Gujarat locals rescue students after bus gets stuck in waterlogged underpass

It is raining in Gujarat for the last few days, due to which flood-like situation has been created in many areas of the state. Due to heavy rains, the Nadiad area of Kheda district has become waterlogged.

According to a report by news agency ANI, a college bus got stuck in the bypass in the Nadiad area of Gujarat’s Kheda district on Saturday. However, the local people immediately reached the spot and rescued all the students on board the bus.

VIDEO | Locals pulled out students from a college bus, which got stuck in an underpass in Gujarat’s Kheda district amid waterlogging due to torrential rainfall. pic.twitter.com/85r8hKMiPL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy hits Gujarat

Strong wind and rain hit 8 districts of Gujarat due to the recent cyclonic storm Biparjoy. The rains caused by cyclonic storm Biparjoy have damaged agriculture. At the same time, no clarification has been given about when the official monsoon will start in Gujarat. According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of normal rains in some areas in the next five days. Generally, monsoon starts in Gujarat from June 15.

