Watch: Guests asked to show Aadhaar card before entering wedding venue

The wedding day is one of the most auspicious and joyous occasions for the bride and the groom along with their families. But if the number of guests exceeds the expectation of the bride’s family, then this can truly be a cause for panic.

A similar incident has occurred in Amroha city of Uttar Pradesh. More guests than expected had reached the venue of the wedding in Amroha. So, the bride’s family only allowed the entry for eating to those guests who had Aadhaar cards available with them.

Many guests returned without having the delicacy due to the non-availability of Aadhaar card. The clip of this incident has been uploaded on Twitter. In the clip, it can be seen that many guests are standing in front of the gate who have seemingly been denied entry. A man can be seen trying to enter the venue by showing some kind of card but he gets his entry denied from the gate.

While explaining the hilarious incident, the caption of the tweeted video said, “Many baraatis returned without having food due to non-availability of Aadhar card.”

In the comment section, some people liked the rule of this wedding. A user wrote, “The rule is correct.”

Many users made humorous statements. A person sarcastically wrote, “One day there will be marriage after seeing the Aadhar card, so that no one can eat twice.”

Some viewers pointed out that the bride’s family ‘doesn’t have money growing on a tree’, and that they did the right thing.

A viewer said that the person carrying the wedding procession should have thought about not wasting the money of the bride’s family.

This is not the only funny wedding video circulating on social media. A video was shared on Instagram in 2021 in which a groom miserably fell off the shoulders of his friend during a wedding procession.

In the clip, the groom could be seen sitting on his friend’s shoulders. They both could be seen dancing with full excitement. While doing so, both the groom and his friend hilariously fell on the ground. Seeing this, the other people present at the spot came to help them in getting back up.

