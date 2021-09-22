Watch: Group makes special effort for hesitant friend to take COVID-19 vaccine; video goes viral
Initially, they try to explain to him about the importance of vaccination. When they see that words aren’t having any effect on him, they firmly pin him down to the ground and get him vaccinated
As the country is going under a mega vaccination drive to combat the deadly COVID-19 , a video is breaking the internet where a group of men can be seen making extra efforts to get their friend vaccinated.
The 1.20-minute clip shows a group of men pursuing their hesitant friend to take the jab. Initially, they try to explain to him about the importance of vaccination. When they see that words aren’t having any effect on him, they firmly pin him down to the ground and get him vaccinated.
Towards the end of the video, after the man refuses to get the vaccine from the medical staff, the three men come together, push him to the ground and get him vaccinated by the staff who is also present there.
So far, it is not yet confirmed when and where the video was shot. As per the tweet attached to the video, the incident took place at a vaccination centre in Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh.
#वेक्सीन लगाना/लगवाना कितना मुश्किल काम है!
😂😂#बुंदेलखंड #Bundelkhand #MadhyaPradesh #Sagar #COVID19 #कोरोनावायरस #वैक्सीनेशन #Vaccination #VaccinationUpdate #Video
Rcvd on WA pic.twitter.com/W7FHZMPgJg
— Aniil Dubey (@anilscribe) September 21, 2021
Since being shared online, the video has received over 1.6 thousand views on the social media platform. Moreover, this is not the first time when such a video has gone viral on social media. Previously, a woman reacting to getting her coronavirus vaccine had left social media users amazed. Watch her video here:
Vaccine Veer 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EWDomGiN92 — KamDev Baba (@TheKamDevBaba) May 4, 2021
Another video that went viral last month, showed a man going to great lengths to get vaccinated, with someone apparently vaccinating him through a window, while people are lined up at the front of the centre to get jabbed.
