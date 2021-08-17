Watch: Man gets COVID-19 vaccine through window as people in queue watch; see viral video here
The race to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has dominated conversations recently. People are concerned with calculating the date of their next dose, finding a vaccination centre and so on. But sometimes, things can take a funny turn.
This viral video shows a man going to great lengths to get jabbed. The 15-second clip shows the man standing behind a building, next to a window. Seconds later, a person wearing gloves is seen apparently vaccinating the man. The camera pans out to show the crowd waiting in front of the building to get vaccinated.
The location and date of the video have not been discovered yet.
Since being uploaded, the clip has gone viral on social media, with over 4 lakh views. It has been shared over 5,000 times. Many social media users found the video funny, commenting on the “backdoor service” the man received. Others slammed his unsafe means of getting vaccinated.
As concern continues over the COVID-19 variants, India is racing to get its population vaccinated at the earliest. According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, India achieved the highest single-day record of administering coronavirus vaccines, with over 88 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.
8⃣8️⃣Lakh
India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses
Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive
Congratulations pic.twitter.com/3aopCWcoH5
— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 17, 2021
Over 55.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive
https://t.co/Thf0nAN2IG pic.twitter.com/1wZaNw0STh
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 17, 2021
India recorded 25,166 new cases on Monday, 16 August. This is the lowest total in 154 days. The recovery rate has reached 97.51 percent with a total of 3,14,48,754 recoveries so far. With active cases constituting 1.15 percent of the total caseload, the figure is the lowest since March 2020.
