WATCH: Groom tied to tree by bride's family over dowry demand in UP's Pratapgarh

A wedding ceremony in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh took an unpleasant turn on 14 June when a dispute erupted between the families of the groom and the bride during the ‘jai mala’ ritual.

Amarjeet Verma, the groom, allegedly demanded dowry just before the exchange of garlands on the stage. The bride’s family was taken aback by this demand and subsequently held the groom and the wedding party members (baratis) hostage. A video of the incident, where the groom is seen being tied to a tree, went viral on social media.

Watch:

Warning: Offensive language; viewer discretion advised

The wedding procession had arrived from Jaunpur in Harakhpur of the Mandhata area on Wednesday night.

In the viral video, the enraged members of the bride’s family can be heard verbally abusing the groom, who remains silent as he is being tied with a rope to the tree. The bride’s side can be heard stating, ” You are playing with the respect and boundaries of others.” Onlookers can be heard suggesting that the groom should be securely tied.

Subsequently, police from the Mandhata police station arrived at the scene, freed the groom, and took him into custody.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Mandhata stated, as per India Today, that both parties were present at the police station, but no compromise had been reached yet.

He further explained, “The groom, Amarjeet, demanded a dowry after an argument broke out between the two sides due to misbehavior by the groom’s friends.”

Additionally, a discussion was underway between the two families to find a resolution and provide compensation to the bride’s side for the expenses incurred during the wedding arrangements, according to the SHO.

With inputs from agencies

