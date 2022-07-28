Watch: Grandfather-granddaughter duo steal the show, dance their hearts out at wedding
In the video, an old man can be seen dancing in a wedding hall while the bride and groom can be seen posing for photographs behind him on the stage. Soon, his granddaughter joins him on the floor. Further in the video, a camera person can be seen recording the adorable moment
Indian weddings are incomplete without colourful lights, grand decorations, good food and most importantly, dance. Be it choreographed or freestyle, dancing your hearts out at weddings has become a practice these days and is loved by one and all.
On the similar lines, a grandfather and granddaughter were caught dancing at a wedding reception and the video of the same has gone viral. The duo can be seen grooving to the song Devadoothar Paadi from an upcoming Malayalam film Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Ever since the song has released, it has struck a chord among moviegoers in Kerala.
In the video, an old man can be seen dancing in a wedding hall while the bride and groom can be seen posing for photographs behind him on the stage. Soon, his granddaughter joins him on the floor. Further in the video, a camera person can be seen recording the adorable moment.
Without caring much about the crowd, the duo steals the show with their performance. While those who seem to know the grandfather and granddaughter are left quite amused by their dance as they stand on the stage to pose for photos.
Watch the video here:
The clip was shared on Instagram by a user identified as binu_kokkadan. The user, who is a wedding photographer, mentioned that the grandfather and granddaughter were at their best with the dance moves. So far, the video has collected more than 3,000 views and several comments.
For those who are unaware, the Devadoothar Paadi track is a new version of the super hit song from the movie Kathodu Kathoram that was released in 1985. The new rendition is sung by renowned singer K J Yesudas, who also sang the original version.
In this song, actor Kunchacko Boban's character dancing to the track without worrying about people around him has impressed everyone as it appeared funny as well as realistic.
What do you think of the chemistry between the grandfather and his granddaughter?
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Humpback whale emerges out of water, lands on small boat
No one was injured in the incident, but the 19-foot vessel sustained light damage to its bow and it was able to return to the boat ramp on its own power, according to reports
Watch: Elephants let drivers move past after 'sugarcane tax'; video wins hearts
In his lengthy post, Kaswan asserted that it is lovely to look at such videos or acts but no one is supposed to feed wild animals. When they get used to eating such food, these animals tend to roam around roads and outside their habitat which can result in a good number of accidents
Viral: Delhi woman's conversation with Uber driver during heavy rains will make you roll over
Ria Kasliwal booked an Uber cab on 20 July when it was raining incessantly in the national capital. She then used the message feature of the Uber app to inform the driver where she needed to be dropped off. The exchange of words between the two has left social media users in splits