Watch: Grandfather-granddaughter duo steal the show, dance their hearts out at wedding

Indian weddings are incomplete without colourful lights, grand decorations, good food and most importantly, dance. Be it choreographed or freestyle, dancing your hearts out at weddings has become a practice these days and is loved by one and all.

On the similar lines, a grandfather and granddaughter were caught dancing at a wedding reception and the video of the same has gone viral. The duo can be seen grooving to the song Devadoothar Paadi from an upcoming Malayalam film Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Ever since the song has released, it has struck a chord among moviegoers in Kerala.

In the video, an old man can be seen dancing in a wedding hall while the bride and groom can be seen posing for photographs behind him on the stage. Soon, his granddaughter joins him on the floor. Further in the video, a camera person can be seen recording the adorable moment.

Without caring much about the crowd, the duo steals the show with their performance. While those who seem to know the grandfather and granddaughter are left quite amused by their dance as they stand on the stage to pose for photos.

Watch the video here:

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user identified as binu_kokkadan. The user, who is a wedding photographer, mentioned that the grandfather and granddaughter were at their best with the dance moves. So far, the video has collected more than 3,000 views and several comments.

For those who are unaware, the Devadoothar Paadi track is a new version of the super hit song from the movie Kathodu Kathoram that was released in 1985. The new rendition is sung by renowned singer K J Yesudas, who also sang the original version.

In this song, actor Kunchacko Boban's character dancing to the track without worrying about people around him has impressed everyone as it appeared funny as well as realistic.

What do you think of the chemistry between the grandfather and his granddaughter?

