WATCH: Giant rocks crush cars after landslide in Nagaland's 'pakala pahar', two dead

Two people died a tragic death after their cars crashed completely due to a landslide triggered by heavy in Nagaland. Three others suffered serious injuries in the accident on National Highway 29.

The accident occurred in the Chumoukedima district, between Dimapur and Kohima, around 5 pm on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the cars were coming from the Kohima side when the accident occurred.

Nagaland accident horrific video

In the horrific video which has now gone viral, a massive rock is seen rolling down and hitting two cars one after the other with full force. Such was the impact of the accident that both the four-wheelers turned into a heap of metal.

#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur’s Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today (Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/0rVUYZLZFN — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

Within a second, another rock can be seen rolling down and hitting a third car – which flipped and hit a truck standing next to it.

As per a report by PTI, the accident was captured on the dash camera of a vehicle behind the ill-fated cars.

One person died on the spot, while the other succumbed during treatment at a hospital.

The place where the accident occurred is called “pakala pahar” and is infamous for rockfalls and landslides, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said as he condoled the loss of lives.

Rio said his government is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services and necessary medical help to the injured. He has also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each victim.

With inputs from agencies

