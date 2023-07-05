WATCH: Giant rocks crush cars after landslide in Nagaland's 'pakala pahar', two dead
The accident occured in Chumoukedima district, between Dimapur and Kohima, around 5 pm on Tuesday
Two people died a tragic death after their cars crashed completely due to a landslide triggered by heavy in Nagaland. Three others suffered serious injuries in the accident on National Highway 29.
The accident occurred in the Chumoukedima district, between Dimapur and Kohima, around 5 pm on Tuesday.
Reportedly, the cars were coming from the Kohima side when the accident occurred.
Related Articles
Nagaland accident horrific video
In the horrific video which has now gone viral, a massive rock is seen rolling down and hitting two cars one after the other with full force. Such was the impact of the accident that both the four-wheelers turned into a heap of metal.
#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur’s Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today
(Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/0rVUYZLZFN
— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023
Within a second, another rock can be seen rolling down and hitting a third car – which flipped and hit a truck standing next to it.
As per a report by PTI, the accident was captured on the dash camera of a vehicle behind the ill-fated cars.
One person died on the spot, while the other succumbed during treatment at a hospital.
The place where the accident occurred is called “pakala pahar” and is infamous for rockfalls and landslides, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said as he condoled the loss of lives.
Rio said his government is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services and necessary medical help to the injured. He has also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each victim.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nagaland Assembly polls: BJP dumps 15-year-old alliance with NPF, ties up with newly-floated NDPP
The BJP has decided to forge an alliance with newly floated Nationalist Democratic People's Party (NDPP) led by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio for the 27 February Assembly poll in Nagaland.
Supreme Court pulls up Nagaland govt over delay in notifying elections in urban local bodies
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh said there has been a delay on the part of the state in its endeavour to keep the rights of the women gender at each stage
'Ye Temjen ka style hai': Nagaland minister's dance performance is a hit
Social media users lauded the minister for showcasing Nagaland's culture. While a user wrote, "Fabulous" another said, "Keep Rocking Bro... Stay Blessed Always." A user even informed, "I will be paying visit to Nagaland very soon."