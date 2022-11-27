Watch: G20 ambassadors blow conch shells to welcome India’s G20 Presidency at Swaraj Dweep

New Delhi: G20 ambassadors from 40 countries on Saturday blew conch shells (Shankh), which is considered auspicious as per Indian traditions, to welcome India’s G20 Presidency at Swaraj Dweep in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The envoys are at the islands to attend the G20 curtain raiser event and preparatory meetings ahead of India taking up the presidency officially on 1 December.

In a video shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, 10-11 ambassadors are seen blowing the conch as other envoys too join in.

#WATCH | G20 Ambassadors blew conch shells (Shankh) welcoming India’s G20 Presidency at Swaraj Dweep in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yPN33tmRwQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

The delegates, including British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov, German envoy Dr P Ackermann, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell and others had reached the island on Friday after a tour of Cellular Jail in Port Blair, a senior official said.

As part of the event, G20 India coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant had organised a yoga session on Kala Patthar beach on Saturday for the delegates.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on 16 November had officially handed over the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc’s leaders in Bali.

Taking over the presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime said it was a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.

“We will organise G20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get full experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the ‘Mother of Democracy’. Together, we will make the G20, a catalyst for global change,” PM Modi had said.

He said that the India’s G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, noting that the country is taking the charge at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.

With inputs from agencies

