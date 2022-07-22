Watch: Four two-month-old tiger cubs play around with their mother at Patna Zoo

Sangeeta has given birth for the first time since she was born here 8 years back. After the pregnancy was confirmed, the tigress was kept under proper observation and care, according to Patna Zoo authorities

A tigress at the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, also known as Patna Zoo, gave birth to four tiger cubs in May this year. Now, after almost two months, additional chief secretary of Bihar education, Dipak Kumar Singh, has uploaded a beautiful moment of the Royal Bengal tigress surrounded by her cubs inside the caged premises. The quadruplets were born to a tigress Sangeeta and tiger Nakul.

The video shared by Singh has been shot from outside the cage. In the short video, Sangeeta can be seen sitting like a queen while the cubs are playing there. One of them is also seen sleeping peacefully close to her lap. Singh captioned the clip saying, "Beautiful creations of nature. The tigress Sangeeta with her four 58-day-old cubs, at Patna zoo." He has also promoted the slogans - ‘Save tigers’ and ‘Save the planet’ with some specific hashtags in the caption.

The 16-second-long clip has melted hearts online and left people amazed. Since being shared, the post has already received as many as 12,000 views on Twitter and garnered almost 700 likes.

Users across the internet fell short of words to mark the beautiful moment. In the comment section, some of the users urged the education secretary to release the notifications for the BTET and STET 7th Phase Examination.

As per the information from Patna Zoo, Sangeeta has given birth for the first time since she was born here eight years back. After the pregnancy was confirmed by the zookeepers and veterinary doctors, the tigress was kept under proper observation and care.

It's been five years since a tigress has given birth here. The cubs are kept with their mother inside a special cage and CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor them round-the-clock. The birth of the cubs has increased the big cats’ count from 6 to 10 at the zoo.

