Watch: Forest officials run 4-hour operation to save elephant cub, garner appreciation

According to the information provided by Kaswan, the rescue team got information about the baby elephant falling into a ditch and getting stuck at around 1 am in the night. Wasting no time, they headed to the spot and started the rescue operation

We have come across many incidents where forest officials have done anything and everything to save the life of animals. Recently, one such incident has come to light in a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle. As per the tweet, the rescuers ran a four-hour-long operation at night to save a baby elephant.

In the video clip, a team of rescuers can be seen using an excavator and rope to lift an elephant calf out of a ditch. They are digging the ditch to widen it and to get closer to the young elephant. A rope has been tied around the calf and rescuers are trying very hard to pull it out. With the help of the officials, the elephant is also trying to get out. After some failed attempts, the rescuers managed to get successful in the operation and saved the life of the calf.

Watch the video here:

At 1 AM teams got info of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in dead of night. By 5 AM he was rescued successfully. And then guided back to family which was in nearby forest. Team ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/pLC3FFKaxj — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) June 7, 2022

According to the information provided by Kaswan, the rescue team got information about the baby elephant falling into a ditch and getting stuck at around 1 am in the night. Wasting no time, they headed to the spot and started the rescue operation. After 4 hours of effort, finally, they saved the calf and helped it to find its way to the nearby forest where it belongs.

Praising the team, Kaswan wrote, “At 1 AM teams got info of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in dead of night. By 5 AM he was rescued successfully. And then guided back to the family which was in the nearby forest. Team…”

The video did not go unnoticed by the internet users who applauded the forest officials’ team for making it happen. Since being shared, the clip has received over 45,000 views on Twitter and more than 3,000 people have liked it. Users have showered appreciation in the comment section. While, one of the commenters wrote, "You are the saviour of our wildlife!” another user praised the team effort of the rescuers."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.