The internet is full of adorable videos that leave you with a smile on your face. Whether it’s an old clip of two baby elephants playing with each other or a toddler waving hello to every person on its way, these videos often make our day.

The latest to join the list is this sweet clip of a baby elephant being shielded from the sun while it is taking a nap. A video has been shared on Twitter in which forest officials in Tamil Nadu can be seen providing shade to a sleeping baby elephant during their efforts to unite it with its mother.

The video was tweeted by Supriya Sahu, IAS officer, with the caption, “Sharing this heartwarming video where you can see #TNForesters providing shade to the sleeping baby elephant during their successful efforts to unite the baby with her mother. Their compassion, care and thoughtfulness made the entire effort worthwhile. #TNForest”.

Sharing this heartwarming video where you can see #TNForesters providing shade to the sleeping baby elephant during their successful efforts to unite the baby with her mother. Their compassion, care and thoughtfullness made the entire effort worthwhile. #TNForest pic.twitter.com/npR8mV5E21 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 7, 2022



In the clip, the forest officials can be seen using an umbrella to provide shade to the little one as they wait for its mother to arrive.

The footage got a variety of responses. Some people asked Supriya Sahu in the comments section to provide the video in which the baby jumbo reunites with its mother. “So sweet of him. Kindly post the other part of the thread Supriya, if you have it. It wud [would] be nice to see the baby uniting with her mum”, a user commented.

So sweet of him. Kindly post the other part of the thread Supriya ,if you have it. It wud be nice to see the baby uniting with her mum. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) September 7, 2022



Many people highly appreciated the work of the forest officials. An account wrote, “Thank you very much God’s blessed Rangers really this team looks like angel surrounded lord Ganesh. I pray for you and your family. Thank you madam for sharing.”.

Thank you very much God’s blessed Rangers 🙏🙏 really this team looks like angel surrounded lord Ganesh. I pray for you and your family. Thank you madam for Sharing — Gopinath (@Gopinat8538513) September 7, 2022



Another adorable video of a baby elephant was shared on social media this month. In the video, a mother elephant can be seen stopping her calf from approaching some tourists standing nearby.

It appears like the mother elephant is telling her baby to not engage with the strangers. As the baby jumbo moves towards the tourists who are holding the camera, the mother stops it with her big trunk.

Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists.. pic.twitter.com/ASruHsJKnn — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 3, 2022



Such videos reaffirm the fact that elephants have a strong sense of familial ties. This video has currently more than 1.5 million views, 78,000 likes, and 7,029 retweets.

