Watch: Flats for poor being constructed on slain mafia Atiq Ahmed’s ill-gotten land in UP

Seventy-six flats being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme on the land freed from the clutches of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed are nearly under completion.

The flats have been developed in two blocks of land that were confiscated from the slain gangster in 2021 in the Lukarganj area of Prayagraj City.

The Uttar Pradesh government is building residential flats in the area for beneficiaries of the PMAY, the allocation process for which is likely to begin very soon, said an official.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of this project on December 26, 2021. Flats will be available to the poor here for only three and a half lakh rupees.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | Construction of flats for the poor, that are being built on the land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, set to complete soon. Upon completion, the residences will be handed over to the poor. pic.twitter.com/bZFLqhdxYl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2023

The construction work on the 1731 square meters of land freed from the possession of mafia Atiq Ahmed in Lukarganj is going on at a fast pace and this building is being prepared with better quality and the best safety standards. It will also provide parking facilities for people, community halls and common areas.

Ahmad was a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Phulpur from 2004 to 2009. He is named in at least 70 cases, including the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in Allahabad.

