WATCH: Fire engulfs slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area

A major fire erupted in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Sunday. Officials from the Delhi Fire service reached the spot and started operations to combat the fire.

“We got a call around 10:30 in the morning that the slum areas in Jahangirpuri have caught fire. When we reached here, we found that a godown of waste materials, located a little outside the slum areas, had blazed,” said Rajeev Kumar, a fireman present at the spot.

“It would have caused danger to the slum. 11-12 vehicles have reached the spot. Cooling process will take a while but we have taken it under control”, he added.

On being asked about how much time it is going to take extinguishing the fire, he said, "The plastics kept in the godown have burnt. They take a while to get doused. It will probably take 1-2 hours"

Earlier today, a fire broke out at Maulana Azad Medical College's old boy's hostel in the national capital, officials said.

#WATCH | Dousing operation underway after fire broke out in slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. pic.twitter.com/Nw87fOCo8d — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

"A fire call has been received about the hostel fire in Maulana Azad Medical College on Sunday morning at 6:09 am," the official said.

The fire was extinguished and no causality or injury to anyone has been reported, they said.

Moreover, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.