WATCH: Fire breaks out at Kolkata Airport security check-in area, no injuries reported

The security check-in area of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport in Kolkata witnessed fire on Wednesday night.

An airport official told ANI that the fire broke out in Kolkata Airport’s 3C departure terminal building.

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international Airport in Kolkata, India pic.twitter.com/fprImayDLJ — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 14, 2023

“There was a minor fire and smoke on the check-in area portal D at 9:12 pm and fully extinguished by 9:40 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and the check-in process was suspended due to the presence of smoke in the check-in area. Check-in and operation have been resumed now,” the Airport Authority of India said in a statement.

There was a minor fire and smoke on the check-in area portal D at 9:12 pm and fully extinguished by 9:40 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and the check-in process was suspended due to the presence of smoke in the check-in area. Check-in and operation have been resumed… pic.twitter.com/wG96sRlkrH — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Visuals from the airport showed a section of the security-check area in flames.

Smoke from the fire engulfed a huge part of the airport.

Videos also showed firefighters trying to douse the flame. At least three fire engines were rushed to the spot, according to NDTV.

