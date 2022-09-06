India

#Watch: Female sub inspector repeatedly slaps father-in-law infront of police

A case has been registered under sections 323 and 427 of Indian Penal Code against the cop, but no action has been taken yet

FP Staff September 06, 2022 09:28:04 IST
Screenshot of the video. Twitter/@ANI

Delhi: A female Sub-Inspector was seen slapping her father-in-law in police presence in Laxmi Nagar area on 4 September, 2022.

According to reports, the cop and her father-in-law are involved in a court case, and the argument was about that case.

The official caught slapping her father-in-law is currently posted in Defence Colony police station.

A case has been registered under sections 323 and 427 of Indian Penal Code against the cop, but no action has been taken yet.

According to the Delhi Police, information has been shared with the concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the officer.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: September 06, 2022 11:20:16 IST

