Watch: Female sub inspector repeatedly slaps father-in-law infront of police

Delhi: A female Sub-Inspector was seen slapping her father-in-law in police presence in Laxmi Nagar area on 4 September, 2022.

#WATCH | Case registered under section 323/427 IPC after a video of Sub-Inspector thrashing her in-laws in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar went viral. Info shared with concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the erring police official: Delhi Police (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/VUiyjVtZQl — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

According to reports, the cop and her father-in-law are involved in a court case, and the argument was about that case.

The official caught slapping her father-in-law is currently posted in Defence Colony police station.

A case has been registered under sections 323 and 427 of Indian Penal Code against the cop, but no action has been taken yet.

According to the Delhi Police, information has been shared with the concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the officer.

With inputs from agencies

