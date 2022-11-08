Watch: Father gets emotional while dropping off daughter at her 'dream' college moves internet

There is no doubt that every parent wants to see their kids fulfilling their dreams and making it big in life. Obliging with the same, children also equally feel the need to make their parents proud and become successful in life. In a step towards their dream career, students need to pursue higher education whether that be in their own country or abroad. This phase also comes with a wave of mixed emotions as children get ready to move out of the comfort zone of their parent’s house and further move to a different place to live by themselves. This is also difficult for parents as they have to send their children away from sight.

With that said, a wholesome video of one such incident has recently gone viral on social media and will definitely leave you teary-eyed. The video shows a proud father dropping off his daughter at her dream college in Delhi, however, also trying hard to hold back his tears.

The heartwarming video was shared on Instagram by a user named Preksha and has moved the hearts of many. Adding details of the entire incident in her caption, the user who seems to be the ‘lucky’ daughter writes, “It was my first day so we were just exploring the campus and suddenly I noticed tears rolling down my father’s eyes. He was so overwhelmed with happiness and was on another level of emotions.”

Furthermore, she goes on to speak about her emotions and that of her father as he will be sending off his dearest one to live far away. Thanking her parents, she concluded by saying, “All I can say is I can do anything to see your smiley faces and sparkling eyes! Thank you mumma papa!! I love you.”

Watch the heartwarming video here:

While the clip has left the internet emotional and overwhelmed, it also grabbed the attention of Mismatched fame Rohit Sharaf and actor Ayush Mehra. They took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While Rohit wrote, “This is the best video on the internet. Love this so so much. Congratulations!!!!!!!!”, Ayush commented, “So pure. big hugssss to all three of you.”

Many others also took to the comment section and shared their responses. Several also welcomed Preksha to Miranda House College.

