WATCH: Farooq Abdullah praises Lord Ram, calls him lord of the world

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah has given a big statement regarding Lord Ram. He said that Lord Rama belongs to everyone and not only those belonging to the Hindu religion.

“Lord Ram belongs to all. Some people talk about Lord Ram being their own. I want to say to them, Lord Rama is the Lord of the world. Lord Ram belongs to everyone. He is also the Lord of those who do not believe in God. It should be understood that we have to walk together. No religion tells you to be dishonest. All religions say do the right thing. No religion is bad. Human beings are corrupt. When we know our religion, then we will not feel bad about the religion of others,” the National Conference (NC) leader said.

Farooq Abdullah made the statement while targeting the BJP during the inauguration program of a factory in the Akhnoor district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They (BJP) will use ‘Hindu is in danger’ a lot during the elections, but I request all of you not to fall into its trap. India has a Hindu population of 70 to 80 per cent and do you think they will be in danger? If we want to make our country strong, we have to stand together,” Farooq Abdullah said.

Reiterating that it is necessary to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon Farooq Abdullah said, “We were promised 50,000 jobs here, where are they? Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and our children are all unemployed. It cannot be done by a governor, you cannot hold him accountable. It is necessary to conduct elections here.”

“There is no democratic government in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to this people are facing difficulties. Elections should be held here soon, so that people get their own MLA, who can solve their problems,” he added.

Watch Farooq Abdulla wearing a "Saffron Pagdi" & speaking on Lord Ram.

The National Conference (NC) leader also demanded the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh will be united again and Jammu and Kashmir will again become a state," Farooq Abdullah said.

Referring to the events that had unfolded in 1947, Farooq Abdullah said that when Pathan tribesmen had attacked Kashmir, Jinnah had asked his father Sheikh Abdullah to merge the erstwhie kingdom of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan, but he flatly refused and chose India.

"We are happy about this because at present the situation in Pakistan is very bad. Former PM Imran Khan was shot there. The power is in the hands of the army rather than the people, whereas in India the power is in the hands of the common people," Farooq Abdullah said.

