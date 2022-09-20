A recent video shared by Susanta Nanda, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, on Twitter has gone viral. In the video, it can be seen that two elephants with their calf had just crossed the road and when a bus passes, both elephants entangle their trunks to form a protective barrier for the calf. The video has currently more than 39,000 views and 2,433 likes.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Gently the gentle giants entangle each other to cover the little calf.”

Watch this video here:

Gently the gentle giants entangle each other to cover the little calf 💕 pic.twitter.com/St9VUjaO8c — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 18, 2022



“They have covered their young one so nicely,” a user commented.

Kitney achey sey they hv cover their young one — Shweta Sinha (@gudiasinha) September 18, 2022



A person wrote, “These are caring parents/family, and they are ensuring the minor’s safety!”

Caring parents/family, ensuring the safety of the minor! — masteradrian (@masteradrian) September 20, 2022



“This is care and love at its finest. We should be careful when we enter their area. We should give respect to each and every being,” an account said.

Love and care at it’s best. We need to be careful when we enter their zone. Respect each and every being. — Ramasarma Adivarahasarma (@ImRam_87) September 18, 2022



A person said, “These gentle giants are very protective whose land have been encroached upon by selfish humans.”

They are very Protective gentle giants whose lands have been encroached by Selfish creatures “Human” . — Udaykumar J Nair🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@udaykn06) September 19, 2022



“These kinds of videos spread positivity and hope. I loved this video, thank you for posting this.”, a user wrote.

Videos like these spread positivity and hope , Love it , Thanks for posting — Raj (@IamRajshekar_) September 19, 2022



This is not the first time that the intelligence of elephants has been witnessed in a video. Recently, a video was shared on Twitter in which an elephant could be seen copying the dance steps of a little girl. The clip was shared by Dipanshu Kabra, India Police Service (IPS) officer.

Have a look at this video here:



In the clip, a little girl danced by moving her body left and right. After seeing this, the elephant also shook its head and ears in its attempt to copy her steps.

In the comment section, people were overwhelmed by the cuteness of the elephant and the little girl.

“This video is very cute! Both the girl and the elephant are really cute,” a user commented.

Super cute! Both the girl 🙆and the Elephant 🐘 are Super Cute 😀 — Priyanka.R.M (@priyarm85) September 19, 2022



The video garnered more than 38,000 views and 1,916 likes.

