Watch: Elephants let drivers move past after 'sugarcane tax'; video wins hearts

For your daily dose of endearing animal videos, look no further than this clip that captures an elephant and a calf being fed sugarcane from a truck. It's no secret that elephants love sugarcane but a recent video showing a mother elephant and her calf accepting the perennial grass used for sugar production as a 'tax' in return for clearing the path - rightly shows their love towards the sweet food.

Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan took to his Twitter handle and shared the clip. In the 29-seconds video, an elephant and its calf can be seen standing in front of a truck carrying sugarcane. They do not let the truck pass until a man throws a few sugarcane bundles on the other side of the road.

Soon after dropping it on the other side, the elephants cross over and start eating them. Few cars are also seen in the opposite direction, who stopped to watch the animals being fed. "What will you call this tax," Kaswan wrote in the caption.

Check the video here:

What will you call this tax. pic.twitter.com/ypijxlSY5t — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 24, 2022

The clip has garnered nearly 1.6 million views with more than 52,000 likes on Twitter. Further, in the comment section, the IFS officer added a word of caution as he urged people not to feed wild animals.

In his lengthy post, he asserted that it is lovely to look at such videos or acts but no one is supposed to feed wild animals. When they get used to eating such food, these animals tend to roam around roads and outside their habitat which can result in a good number of accidents. He ended his post by saying – "Let them stay wild".

Check the informative tweet here:

Msg I want to convey. Lovely as it may look but never feed wild animals. Sympathy based conservation is enemy of wildlife. They get used to easy & spicy food. As a result roam around roads & outside their habitat. Good number of accidents happen this way. Let them stay wild. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 24, 2022

Internet users were quick to react to the incident. One user said, "Food belonging to elephants being taken away by humans who leave just a bit for them. Yes, it’s tax." While, another user wrote, "Sugarcane tax. Give us sugarcane and we will let you go." Many also termed the video 'cute' and 'adorable'.

