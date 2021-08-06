Watch: Elephants enjoy bathing in muddy water; netizens comment on remarkable 'pool party'

A video of a group of elephants enjoying a mud bath has gone viral on the internet, delighting netizens. Shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on their Twitter handle, the caption reads, 'Pool party - elephant style'

Different antics of elephants have always been a delight to watch. Case in point, a video of elephants enjoying a 'pool party' is going viral on social media.

The video, shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on their official Twitter handle, shows a group of elephants chilling together on a sunny day and enjoying a mud bath. The caption reads, "Pool party - elephant style".

Take a look at the video below:

Pool party - elephant style 🐘 pic.twitter.com/xRE8i3GEfm — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 4, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has grabbed all the attention and also gathered more than 2,300 likes. Animal lovers are sharing all sorts of comments. Many called it 'adorable' while others said the clip was too short to enjoy.

For the unversed, elephants are known to have very sensitive skin. So, to protect their body from sunburn and other infections, a mud bath is essential for them. With such baths, a layer is formed on the elephant's skin that shields them from harsh rays of the sun as well as insect bites.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust always keeps its followers updated with various activities and funny videos. On 25 July, another video of baby elephants enjoying a mud bath delighted netizens.

Watch the video here:

Muddy bliss looks like this! pic.twitter.com/OXSeRSoJJA — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, in Kenya, the Sheldrick Animal Trust serves as an orphan elephant rescue centre and wildlife rehabilitation programme. It was established in 1977 by Dame Daphne Sheldrick and is best known to protect elephants.

The renowned trust was recognised to honour Dame Daphne's late husband, David Sheldrick. Since 2001, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has been run and managed by their daughter, Angela Sheldrick.