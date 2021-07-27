Watch: Video of baby elephants enjoying mud bath in Kenya goes viral

Mud baths help form a layer on elephants' skin that protects them from the harsh rays of the sun as well as insect bites

A recent video of baby elephants enjoying a mud bath has grabbed the attention of animal lovers on social media.

Shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on their official Twitter handle, the video shows three baby elephants enjoying a mud bath. “Muddy bliss looks like this,” the tweet reads.

Minutes after the video of the baby elephants was posted by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Sunday (25 July), it immediately grabbed attention on social media.

You can watch the viral video here:

Muddy bliss looks like this! pic.twitter.com/OXSeRSoJJA — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 25, 2021

Elephants are known to have very sensitive skin and to protect their body from sunburn, a mud bath is essential. Through these mud baths, a layer is formed on elephant’s skin that protects them from the harsh rays of the sun as well as insect bites.

Since it was posted online, the 15-second video has garnered over two lakh likes and thousands of reactions on social media.

For the unversed, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust functions as an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation programme in Kenya.

The trust was founded in the year 1977 by Dame Daphne Sheldrick which is best known to protect elephants. The trust was established to honour her late husband, David Sheldrick.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has been run by their daughter, Angela Sheldrick since 2001.