As mentioned in the Tweet, the elephant first ate the food that was inside the house, and then got out calmly after finishing its business.

Elephants are highly intelligent creatures, and when it comes to finding their favourite food, they can cross any barrier. At least that’s what appears from a recent incident that was caught on tape. Susanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, recently shared a video on Twitter in which an elephant can be seen wriggling out of the small doorway of a house. The door frame is smaller than its size, but the giant animal still manages to get out gently. As mentioned in the tweet, the elephant first ate the food that was inside the house, and then got out calmly after finishing its business. The video was tweeted with the caption, “Such obstacles are no barriers when it comes to their favourite stuff… Gentle giant wriggling out after a tasty snack. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is even several miles away. Via @Saket_Badola.”

Have a look at this video here:

Such obstacles are no barriers when it comes to their favourite stuff… Gentle giant wriggling out after a tasty snack.They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is even several miles away.

Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/fTCy5K90gV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 12, 2022

In the comment section, some people started throwing their guesses about which food could have been inside the house that made the elephant barge inside the building.

“The elephant could have sensed sugarcane. It is one of the favourite foods of the cute, huge and most intelligent animal, the elephant,” a user commented.

It could have sensed sugarcane.... It is one of the favourite foods for the cute, huge n most intelligent animal, the elephant....❤️ — ADITYA VANGIPURAM (@ADITYAVANGIPUR1) September 12, 2022

A person wrote, “I am really eager to know what could have been his favourite food that brought him here.”

Really keen to know what was his favourite snack what brought him here🤔 — Radz Talking (@throwball) September 12, 2022

Many people appreciated how the elephant got out of the house without causing or trying to cause any damage.

“The elephant is so careful. It doesn’t want to damage the structure unnecessarily. The elephants are always smart and humble,” an account said.

So careful in not damaging the structure unnecessarily.

Always Smart & humble ❤️🦣 — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) September 12, 2022

According to the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, elephants require to eat up to 150 kg of food every day, which is equal to nearly 375 tins of baked beans. They consume so much food that three-quarters of their day can be spent just on eating.

These creatures are the largest land animals. On average, an African Savanna (Bush) elephant can reach a height of 3 metres and weigh up to 6,000 kg. A baby elephant can weigh 120 kg at birth. One interesting fact about the baby elephants is that they can stand within just 20 minutes after taking birth, and can walk within an hour.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.