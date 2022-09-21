India

Watch: Elephant tries to break into car in Guwahati, internet thinks he's found a 'toy'

The video was tweeted with the caption, ‘Just another day at the Narengi Military Station, Guwahati. Was he trying to break into the car to find food, or just a power push? When you coexist with wildlife, don’t keep food or any item with a strong scent in parked vehicles..’

FP Trending September 21, 2022 20:44:06 IST
Watch: Elephant tries to break into car in Guwahati, internet thinks he's found a 'toy'

Screen grab from the 30 second video showing the elephant attacking the parked car in Narengi Military Station, Guwahati. Twitter/ @karishmahasnat

Elephants are also called gentle giants but they do hide an aggressive side. A video recently shared on Twitter shows an elephant trying to break into a car. The jumbo moves the car with its trunk like a toy in its attempt to break into the vehicle.

The social media user who posted the video speculated that there could be some food inside the car in a bid to understand the cause of the animal’s actions. The incident took place at Narengi Military Station in Guwahati.

The video was tweeted with the caption, “Just another day at the Narengi Military Station, Guwahati. Was he trying to break into the car to find food, or just a power push? When you coexist with wildlife, don’t keep food or any item with a strong scent in parked vehicles, even if doors and windows are closed.”

Take a look at the clip here:

In the comment section, an account posted a video of another elephant strolling around in a garden, stating that it is an everyday affair in the area where he resides. In the video, the elephant can be seen calmly walking through the place.

Another commented that a temple lawn near her place in Rishikesh had a banana tree, and the elephants would often pass by her house to get to the tree. “Broken boundary walls were a common sight till some people threw boiling water on an elephant who later took some lives”, the user added.

Some people made humorous remarks in the comment section, likening the car to a toy for the jumbo.

What are your thoughts about this story?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 21, 2022 20:44:06 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Elephant wriggles out of house after having snack
India

Watch: Elephant wriggles out of house after having snack

As mentioned in the Tweet, the elephant first ate the food that was inside the house, and then got out calmly after finishing its business.

Twitter had Indian and Chinese agents, alleges whistle-blower Peiter Zatko
World

Twitter had Indian and Chinese agents, alleges whistle-blower Peiter Zatko

Former security chief at Twitter Pieter Zatko alleged during his Senate hearing said that the Indian government placed an agent inside the company to understand the negotiations between the country's ruling party and Twitter about new social media restrictions and how well they were going

Watch: Indian bison attacks auto-rickshaw, horrifying video
India

Watch: Indian bison attacks auto-rickshaw, horrifying video

The gaur or Indian bison appears to be very aggressive in the video, and it seems that it is not happy with the presence of the auto-rickshaw