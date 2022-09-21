Watch: Elephant tries to break into car in Guwahati, internet thinks he's found a 'toy'
Elephants are also called gentle giants but they do hide an aggressive side. A video recently shared on Twitter shows an elephant trying to break into a car. The jumbo moves the car with its trunk like a toy in its attempt to break into the vehicle.
The social media user who posted the video speculated that there could be some food inside the car in a bid to understand the cause of the animal’s actions. The incident took place at Narengi Military Station in Guwahati.
The video was tweeted with the caption, “Just another day at the Narengi Military Station, Guwahati. Was he trying to break into the car to find food, or just a power push? When you coexist with wildlife, don’t keep food or any item with a strong scent in parked vehicles, even if doors and windows are closed.”
Take a look at the clip here:
— Karishma Hasnat (@karishmahasnat) September 21, 2022
In the comment section, an account posted a video of another elephant strolling around in a garden, stating that it is an everyday affair in the area where he resides. In the video, the elephant can be seen calmly walking through the place.
It’s an everyday affair here.
Met another Maharaj Ji during today’s morning walk. pic.twitter.com/fGKJDKKcF5
— YKAnil (@YKAnil1) September 21, 2022
Another commented that a temple lawn near her place in Rishikesh had a banana tree, and the elephants would often pass by her house to get to the tree. “Broken boundary walls were a common sight till some people threw boiling water on an elephant who later took some lives”, the user added.
A temple lawn near our place in Rishikesh had a banana tree and elephants would often cross our house to hog some, casually kicking a wall or two along the way. Broken boundary walls were a common sight till some people threw boiling water on an elephant who later took some lives
— Swati Goswami (@swatimeraki) September 21, 2022
Some people made humorous remarks in the comment section, likening the car to a toy for the jumbo.
He likes playing with toys.
— Taya Naka Bagang (@tayabagang1) September 21, 2022
Just a toy for his amusement
— Anubrata Choudhury 🇮🇳 (@anubratach) September 21, 2022
What are your thoughts about this story?
