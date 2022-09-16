He told the reporter that a lot of people get injured due to the toppling of e-rickshaws every single day in the district

The poor quality of roads can lead to serious accidents and cause a lot of problems to the commuters. One such irritated commuter of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh was explaining about this issue to a reporter in a viral video.

As the commuter was speaking about this, an e-rickshaw behind him hit a pothole and toppled over. He told the reporter that a lot of people get injured due to the toppling of e-rickshaws every single day in the district. He stated that authorities were not resolving their issue and they didn’t care about their situation. In another follow up video, as the e-rickshaw fell down on the road behind the commuter, the people present there immediately came to the rescue and helped in making the vehicle stand up again.

The onlookers immediately came to the rescue and took the injured to safety. pic.twitter.com/J8sg1TsNck — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 14, 2022



The people who were inside the vehicle included an old man and a woman. They both could be seen in pain due to the injuries they might have gotten. The commuter helped the old man in walking towards the other side of the road by holding him. The man appeared to be having a lot of difficulty walking due to the injuries. The woman seemed to be hurting so much that she was not even standing up. She remained seated at one place.

The video was posted on Twitter with the caption, “In UP’s Ballia, a reporter was talking to a commuter over poor quality of roads ridden with potholes. The commuter was explaining how accidents and E-rickshaws overturning is a very frequent phenomenon. What happened at the end is something you should watch for yourself.”

Have a look at this video here:

In UP’s Ballia, a reporter was talking to a commuter over poor quality of roads ridden with potholes. The commuter was explaining how accidents and E-rickshaws overturning is very frequent phenomenon. What happened at the end is something you should watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/PapyCIdb0v — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 14, 2022



One more video of the road was shared later after the completion of some patch work. The clip was posted with the caption, “The current state of the road. Authorities have patched it up, but it is still far from being a proper road.”

Watch this video here:

Condition of the road as of today. Some patchwork has been done by the authorities but still far from being called a proper road. pic.twitter.com/2togt5M6ri — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 15, 2022



In the footage, the road appears to be slightly better than its previous version shown in the earlier video. However, it still appears to be very muddy and it is nowhere near to a proper condition.

