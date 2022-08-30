Watch: Dutch woman learns how to cook South Indian breakfast from Indian mother-in-law

The clip shared by the handle Prabhu Visha has gained more than 7 million views, and above 250,000 likes on Instagram so far

We all love to explore different cultures and delicacies. And when your spouse is from another country, then you both get to learn about each other’s culture. What can be more exciting than that? In a recent video that has gone viral on Instagram, an Indian mom can be seen teaching how to cook different South Indian breakfasts to her Dutch daughter-in-law. The dishes that she taught to cook were dosa, idiyappam, poori, aapam, puttu, kulli paniyaram, and rava upma.

The clip was shared by an account named Prabhu Visha. It has gained more than 7 million views, and above 250,000 likes on Instagram till now. “Thanks for 7+ m views. Trying eating with hands it’s a different feeling, it’s best to be explored than to be explained,” Prabhu Visha captioned his video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhu Visha (@prabhuvisha)



One user wrote, “This post just made me hungrier.” The video also had some humorous comments. “After going outside India, Indians start to make everyone half-Indian,”, a person joked.

Many people appreciated the interracial family in the comment section.

An account said, “Good to see Netherland’s bride making our famous South Indian food.”

This is not the first time that foreigners have tried Indian delicacies. A video was shared by a Japanese man on Instagram in which he tries vada pav, and calls it his favourite dish in Maharashtra. He also gave one of the vada pav he bought to a homeless man. He even talked to him in Hindi and asked, “Achaa hain na? (It is good, right?)”.

Watch this clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shishi Daily | しっしー | Travel Vlogger (@koki_shishido)



His act of giving vada pav to a homeless person was highly appreciated in the comment section.

“I don’t usually comment on anything positive, but it feels so good seeing guys like you doing so much for others just for the sake of humanity. Keep it up and keep sharing such content,” a user commented. Another person said, “Very nice work brother, we wish you stay happy and healthy always.”

His content was loved so much by the viewers that some even asked him to put out more videos like this. “Want to see more like this.”, a social media user wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.