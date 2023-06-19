WATCH: Dust-up between hotel staff, patrons over Rs 970 service charge goes viral

A viral video circulating on social media captured a confrontation between customers and restaurant staff at Spectrum Mall in Noida’s Sector 75. The footage shows individuals from both sides engaged in physical altercations within the mall premises.

Authorities revealed that the conflict originated from a dispute over the service charge, which eventually escalated into a violent clash between a family and the restaurant staff.

The police have registered First Information Reports (FIRs) from both parties involved and are currently in the process of making arrests.

Fight erupted between customers and staff in Noida’s Spectrum mall after restaurant levied ₹970 service charges https://t.co/yHABXtLHVb — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) June 19, 2023

An official stated, “An argument or fight broke out between the customers and restaurant staff regarding the service charge at a restaurant situated in Spectrum Mall, which falls under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sector 113.

Complaints have been lodged and FIRs have been registered by both sides.”

Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida, mentioned that the video footage is being examined to identify the individuals responsible for the attack. He explained, “Last night, an altercation took place at a restaurant called Duty Free in Spectrum Mall under the jurisdiction of Police Station 113. We received information that a family had visited the restaurant, and a dispute over the service charge ensued between the employees and the customers. Necessary legal action has been initiated after filing the charges. We will ensure the arrest of those who were assaulted.”

